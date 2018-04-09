Loading
9-Apr-2018 12:19 PM

ABEAR: Brazilian aviation 'is experiencing a peculiar moment in its history'

ABEAR (Brazilian carriers' association) president Eduardo Sanovicz, via his official LinkedIn account, stated (07-Apr-2018) "the Brazilian commercial aviation industry is experiencing a peculiar moment in its history". He stated there are two camps in Brazil, one hampering the industry and one trying to nurture the industry. Mr Sanovicz stated "representatives in the Congress oppose to creation of new norms that allow for the creation of more attractive fares, trying to block through legislation" Brazil ANAC's resolution liberalising luggage allowance.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More