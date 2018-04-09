ABEAR: Brazilian aviation 'is experiencing a peculiar moment in its history'

ABEAR (Brazilian carriers' association) president Eduardo Sanovicz, via his official LinkedIn account, stated (07-Apr-2018) "the Brazilian commercial aviation industry is experiencing a peculiar moment in its history". He stated there are two camps in Brazil, one hampering the industry and one trying to nurture the industry. Mr Sanovicz stated "representatives in the Congress oppose to creation of new norms that allow for the creation of more attractive fares, trying to block through legislation" Brazil ANAC's resolution liberalising luggage allowance.