AAR VP: MRO demand is 'quite robust the world over'

AAR VP commercial, repair and engineering Troy Jonas, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, commented (09-May-2024) on changes to the MRO industry following the COVID-19 pandemic, stating: "The demand across the board - whether it's airframe, landing gear components or engines - is quite robust the world over. We're heavily focused on North America, we have about 55-65 lines of heavy maintenance ongoing on any given day". Mr Jonas added: "It's quite difficult to find a slot these days... most operators would probably have a hard time finding a slot in North America in the next 12 months. It's quite different from prior to COVID". Mr Jonas also said customers planning for maintenance capacity are "starting to take a much longer planning horizon" of "multiple years".

