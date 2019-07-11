Become a CAPA Member
11-Jul-2019 9:20 AM

AAR Corp operating income up 14% in FY2019

AAR Corporation reported (10-Jul-2019) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 31-May-2019:
    • Revenue: USD562.7 million, +18.8% year-on-year;
      • Aviation services: USD522.0 million, +17.6%;
    • Operating income: USD29.3 million, +28.5%;
    • Income from continuing operations: USD26.6 million, +47.0%;
    • Net income: USD22.8 million, +90.0%;
  • 12 months ended 31-May-2019:
    • Revenue: USD2052 million, +17.4%;
      • Aviation services: USD1921 million, +17.4%;
    • Operating income: USD98.3 million, +14.3%;
    • Income from continuing operations: USD84.1 million, +14.1%;
    • Net income: USD7.5 million, -51.9%;
    • Total assets: USD1517 million;
      • Cash and cash equivalents: USD21.3 million;
    • Total liabilities: USD611.3 million. [more - original PR]

