11-Jul-2019 9:20 AM
AAR Corp operating income up 14% in FY2019
AAR Corporation reported (10-Jul-2019) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 31-May-2019:
- Revenue: USD562.7 million, +18.8% year-on-year;
- Aviation services: USD522.0 million, +17.6%;
- Operating income: USD29.3 million, +28.5%;
- Income from continuing operations: USD26.6 million, +47.0%;
- Net income: USD22.8 million, +90.0%;
- 12 months ended 31-May-2019:
- Revenue: USD2052 million, +17.4%;
- Aviation services: USD1921 million, +17.4%;
- Operating income: USD98.3 million, +14.3%;
- Income from continuing operations: USD84.1 million, +14.1%;
- Net income: USD7.5 million, -51.9%;
- Total assets: USD1517 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD21.3 million;
- Total liabilities: USD611.3 million. [more - original PR]
