AAR Corporation reported (17-Jul-2019) 60% of the global fleet of CFM56-7B engines have not had their first overhaul. In addition, the company expects the costs to repair CFM International engines is expected to double over the next decade, due to part prices increasing by around 6% to 9% p/a. AAR estimated 65% of the cost of an engine overhaul is in parts. [more - original PR]