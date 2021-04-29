AAPA: 'We will need to learn to live with COVID-19' making global standards imperative

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) director general Subhas Menon said (29-Apr-2021) the restart of travel between Australia and New Zealand is "certainly a welcome step" and along with the quarantine-free travel between Singapore and Hong Kong announced for end May-2021 and more travel bubbles in the pipeline "provide hope for a gradual restart of international air travel this year". Mr Menon said it is "apparent that we will need to learn to live with COVID-19", making it "imperative that governments across the world embrace harmonised risk-based measures that safely reopen air travel". He said this includes digitalisation of travel health certificates, as well as the implementation of contactless and seamless travel measures in accordance with ICAO and WHO guidelines, to support travel recovery. [more - original PR]