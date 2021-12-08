AAPA: We don't know if Omicron is a spanner in the works or a fly in the ointment

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) director general Subhas Menon, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, stated (07-Dec-2021) "We haven't figured out if [the Omicron variant of COVID-19] is a spanner in the works or a fly in the ointment". Mr Menon said: "Hopefully in the next few weeks we'll have more info on the variant, but it all boils down to what governments have done". He added travellers and the visiting friends and relatives market are "very resilient".