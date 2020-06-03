AAPA urges governments to move ahead with aviation restart guided by ICAO recommendations

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) director general Subhas Menon urged (02-Jun-2020) governments to "move ahead with initiatives to restart international aviation in line with broader recovery plans", by adopting a range of "pragmatic and sensible measures that are globally and regionally harmonised, and mutually accepted, as outlined by ICAO". Mr Menon noted a number of Asia Pacific countries are already taking the lead by engaging in constructive discussions with other governments to restore air links and support the resumption of both business and leisure travel. [more - original PR]