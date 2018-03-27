Loading
28-Mar-2018 9:45 AM

AAPA: Trade activity in Feb-2018 supported by 'buoyant' demand and expansion in exports

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) reported (26-Mar-2018) Asia Pacific carriers' FTKs increased 7.3% year-on-year in Feb-2018. AAPA stated: "Buoyant demand in Asian economies, coupled with further expansion in export activity contributed to further growth in trade activity in the region". Director general Andrew Herdman added: "Robust manufacturing activity boosted air cargo volumes". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More