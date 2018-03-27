28-Mar-2018 9:45 AM
AAPA: Trade activity in Feb-2018 supported by 'buoyant' demand and expansion in exports
Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) reported (26-Mar-2018) Asia Pacific carriers' FTKs increased 7.3% year-on-year in Feb-2018. AAPA stated: "Buoyant demand in Asian economies, coupled with further expansion in export activity contributed to further growth in trade activity in the region". Director general Andrew Herdman added: "Robust manufacturing activity boosted air cargo volumes". [more - original PR]