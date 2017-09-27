AAPA: Sustained growth a clear positive for Asia Pacific airlines

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) director general Andrew Herdman reported (26-Sep-2017) sustained growth in air traffic demand in the Asia Pacific "has clearly been positive for the sector". Air travel demand in revenue passenger kilometre (RPK) terms increased 5.2% over the first eight months of 2017, and international air cargo markets saw a "robust" 10.6% increase in freight traffic carried by Asian airlines." Mr Herdman cautioned that there is a backdrop of a "challenging operating environment marked by highly competitive air fares and rising costs" and Asian carriers are continuing to work hard to improve profitability, with "considerable variations in individual airline performance, both globally and within the region". [more - original PR]