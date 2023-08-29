AAPA: Strong recovery trend continues into 2H2023

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) director general Subhas Menon stated (28-Aug-2023) the "strong" recovery trend for Asia Pacific airlines continued into 2H2023, adding the outlook for airlines remains "positive". Mr Menon noted sustained growth in major Asian economies is "fuelling the appetite for international travel". He said demand in the passenger business segment is "expected to remain strong", underpinning further growth in passenger traffic. Mr Menon added uncertainties in the wider macroeconomic environment, in addition to increased living costs, may eventually lead to cutbacks in spending on travel. [more - original PR]