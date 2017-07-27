AAPA says pax and cargo markets 'well positioned to achieve further growth' in 2H2017

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) director general Andrew Herdman expressed (26-Jul-2017) optimism about the outlook for 2H2017, noting that international air passenger and cargo markets are "well positioned to achieve further growth in the second half of the year, given signs of ongoing positive momentum in the global economy". Mr Herdman noted: "Expanding airline networks and the widespread availability of competitive airfares will also help to drive further growth in travel demand. Meanwhile, Asian airlines remain vigilant on containing costs, with the aim of sustaining a positive earnings performance in a highly competitive market place". Asian airlines handled a combined 155 million international passengers during 1H2017, an increase of 5.5% year-on-year, with Mr Herdman noting that "air passenger traffic volumes have been growing steadily, underpinned by elevated business and consumer confidence levels". [more - original PR]