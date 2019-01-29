AAPA reports 'solid' demand growth in 2018, some downside risks for 2019

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) reported (28-Jan-2019) "solid" growth in international air passenger demand, based on preliminary traffic for 2018. AAPA said business and leisure travel markets were supported by continued expansion in the global economy throughout 2018. International passenger numbers increased 7% year-on-year to 356.6 million and RPKs increased 6.9%, which AAPA said reflects "broad based demand on both short and long haul markets". The average international passenger load factor increased 0.6ppts to 80.6% despite a 6% increase in seat capacity. AAPA director general Andrew Herdman said: "New routes and frequencies provided more options to travellers, sustaining the growth in demand. In addition, whilst air fares rose in response to higher oil prices, ticket prices remained relatively affordable, capped by stiff competition". He added: "Higher average airfares and record high load factors lifted passenger yields after several years of declines". Mr Herdman also noted: "Cost pressures continued to increase, with higher fuel expenditure driven by a 30% increase in jet fuel prices which averaged USD85 per barrel for the year, despite falling back significantly towards the end of the year". On the outlook for 2019, Mr Herdman said: "Whilst expectations of continued moderate growth in the global economy should lend further support to travel markets in the coming months, there are some downside risks including weakness in trade activity and potential erosion in business and consumer sentiment. The region's airlines are alert to such factors which may affect the market environment, but remain focused on cost management, and investing in future growth opportunities". [more - original PR]