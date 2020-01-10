Become a CAPA Member
10-Jan-2020 7:52 AM

AAPA reports Asian airline international pax up 3.4% for Nov-2019

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) reported (09-Jan-2020) Asia Pacific airlines combined international passenger traffic rose 3.4% year-on-year in Nov-2019, to 30.3 million. AAPA reported the further increase in demand was stimulated by the availability of affordable airfares and improvements to connectivity. International passenger load factor averaged 80.1%. Demand (as measured by RPKs) rose 3.6% and available seat capacity increased 2.6%. [more - original PR]

