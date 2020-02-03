AAPA: Pax growth driven by new routes and attractive airfares in 2019

Asia Pacific Airlines Association (AAPA) reported (31-Jan-2020) Asia Pacific airlines handled 375.5 million international passengers in 2019, up 4.2% year-on-year. International passenger load factor grew 0.3pp to 80.9%. RPK demand grew 4.1%, reflecting "the relative strength of both short and long haul markets". Available seat capacity increased 3.7%. AAPA director general Andrew Herdman stated: "Whilst increased geopolitical and trade tensions may have affected business confidence levels and overall traffic demand, new routes and frequencies providing more options to travellers as well as attractive air fares continued to drive passenger numbers higher in 2019, supported by ongoing regional economic expansion". [more - original PR]