AAPA: Pax demand growth improves in Mar-2022 as more countries ease restrictions

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) reported (27-Apr-2022) international passenger demand growth improved in Mar-2022 as more Asian economies eased travel restrictions. International passenger numbers almost tripled year-on-year to 3.5 million, but this was only 10.8% of the traffic recorded in Mar-2019. Demand in RPKs increased 205.4%, outpacing seat capacity growth of 64%. As a result, the average international passenger load factor increased 23.9pp to 51.6%, exceeding 50% for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. AAPA director general Subhas Menon said: "The progressive reopening of borders and easing of restrictions... have positively impacted international travel demand. However, some uncertainty remains, as the pace of reopening continues to vary across the region". Mr Menon added: "Elevated fuel prices and inflation across major economies, as well as the weakening of selected Asian currencies, may also affect the pace and extent of recovery". [more - original PR]