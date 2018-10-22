22-Oct-2018 6:20 AM
AAPA passes series of resolutions at its 62nd Assembly of Presidents
Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) announced (19-Oct-2018) the passage of the following resolutions at its 62nd Assembly of Presidents:
- Aviation safety: AAPA urged governments and industry to establish regional and national safety teams, supporting voluntary reporting of safety incidents and events on the basis of mutual trust in line with "Just Culture" principles. Aviation safety performance can be further enhanced through the effective implementation of ICAO Annex 19 on Safety Management;
- Aviation and environment: AAPA urged governments and operators to work together to ensure the effective implementation of Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) and refrain from imposing duplicate requirements on international aviation CO2 emissions. AAPA also urged the ICAO Council to finalise its guidance on the CORSIA Emissions Unit Criteria to enable operators to have broad access to recognised carbon offsets;
- Airport infrastructure: AAPA called on governments to ensure that regulatory frameworks on airport infrastructure investment are fit for purpose and properly balance the interests of airlines, passengers and airport operators, and to adhere to the principles of non-discrimination and transparency of user charges in line with ICAO guidance;
- Passenger rights: AAPA called on governments to recognise the key roles of multiple stakeholders including regulatory agencies, airports, airlines, ground handlers and other service providers in jointly developing appropriate contingency plans for system recovery following major disruptions;
- Aviation manpower: AAPA called on governments to support ICAO's Next Generation of Aviation Professionals (NGAP) initiative by partnering with the aviation industry to invest in education and training of future aviation professionals. AAPA also called on governments and other aviation stakeholders to promote best practices in human resource development including a renewed commitment towards the further diversification of the workforce and gender equality;
- Wildlife trafficking: AAPA called on governments and law enforcement agencies to commit additional resources to combat illegal wildlife trafficking, with the support of the air transport industry in raising awareness and monitoring efforts. AAPA encouraged airlines to support the principles outlined in the Buckingham Palace Declaration of the United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce. [more - original PR]