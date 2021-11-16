AAPA director general: SAF production facilities 'severely lacking' in Asia Pacific

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) director general Subhas Menon stated (15-Nov-2021) facilities for producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) are "severely lacking in Asia Pacific compared to other regions". Mr Menon said "taxes, onerous regulations and other penalties" to reduce the impact of aviation on the environment "would only increase the cost of travel without any benefit to the environment". Conversely, "government incentives and investment would contribute to the effective development of sustainable fuels and new energy sources to bolster the industry's efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050", said Mr Menon. [more - original PR]