AAPA director general: Pent up demand released as restrictions ease in Apr-2022

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) director general Subhas Menon stated (30-May-2022) Asia Pacific continued to lag in the recovery of international travel in Apr-2022. However, with high vaccination rates in the region, the general easing of border controls "unleashed pent up travel demand", as shown by the strong growth in international passengers in Apr-2022 and healthy forward booking patterns. Mr Menon reiterated that to build on the current momentum towards a full recovery, it is "vital that governments and industry stakeholders collaborate closely" with the aim of simplifying border measures and streamlining digital applications to make air travel more seamless. [more - original PR]