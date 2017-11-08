AAPA director general notes pattern in Qatar Airways acquisitions following Cathay deal

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) director general Andrew Herdman, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit, said (07-Nov-2017) the acquisition of a 9.6% stake in Cathay Pacific by Qatar Airways forms part of a pattern of acquisitions by Qatar Airways, including IAG and LATAM Airlines. Mr Herdman noted all the airlines are oneworld members and the acquisitions serve to cement alliance relationships, paving the way for more cooperation. He said the alliance adds a degree of stability to the relationship between the carriers but added it remains to be seen how much influence Qatar Airways can exert as a minority shareholder.