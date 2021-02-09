AAPA director general: Inconsistent and complicated border restrictions impeding recovery

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) director general Subhas Menon stated (09-Feb-2021) it is "evident" that there is pent-up demand for travel from the "surge in bookings whenever the easing of travel restrictions is initiated, even fleetingly, as in the case of the aborted Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble". He said the "inconsistent and oftentimes complicated nature of border restrictions will be a serious impediment to recovery" unless a solution for travellers to navigate and fulfil these requirements conveniently is offered. [more - original PR]