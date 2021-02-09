Become a CAPA Member
Loading
9-Feb-2021 10:15 PM

AAPA director general: Inconsistent and complicated border restrictions impeding recovery

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) director general Subhas Menon stated (09-Feb-2021) it is "evident" that there is pent-up demand for travel from the "surge in bookings whenever the easing of travel restrictions is initiated, even fleetingly, as in the case of the aborted Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble". He said the "inconsistent and oftentimes complicated nature of border restrictions will be a serious impediment to recovery" unless a solution for travellers to navigate and fulfil these requirements conveniently is offered. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More