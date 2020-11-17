17-Nov-2020 1:41 PM
AAPA calls for strong collaboration among governments to relax travel restrictions and quarantines
Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) reiterated (16-Nov-2020) its calls for "strong multilateral collaboration among governments to relax travel restrictions and quarantine requirements based on risk assessment and medical evidence", stating these will be key to the restart and recovery of the aviation industry in 2021. AAPA also said the aviation industry must learn to adapt and reassure travellers that harmonised and sensible measures based on evidence have been adopted. A "realistic path to gradually reopening borders could start with pairs of cities where the risk level is similarly low and the risk response equally robust, as recommended by the WHO" according to the association. [more - original PR]