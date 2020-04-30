AAPA calls for governments to 'restart aviation in a timely manner'

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) director general Subhas Menon stated (29-Apr-2020) the eventual recovery in travel demand following the coronavirus pandemic "is expected to be slow and sporadic". Mr Menon commented: "The industry cannot stay grounded for too long as it would be to the detriment of not only aviation but also global trade, tourism and the wider economy. Governments need to come together to agree on a harmonised mitigation framework... to restart aviation without too much delay". He added: "AAPA appeals to governments to actively progress discussions to restart aviation in a timely manner". [more - original PR]