AAPA: Asian governments need to invest in aviation infrastructure and fairly allocate slots

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) stated (25-Oct-2017) it is looking to governments in Asia to coordinate the necessary investments in aviation infrastructure, including airport runways, terminals and air navigation services, to keep pace with the growth in demand whilst delivering operational efficiencies and reduction in environmental impact. At congested slot controlled airports around the world, nearly 40 of which are in the Asia Pacific region, AAPA called on governments to ensure optimal use of scarce airport capacity by managing slots in an independent, fair and non-discriminatory manner. [more - original PR]

