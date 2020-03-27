Become a CAPA Member
AAPA: Asia Pacific traffic plunged nearly 35% in Feb-2020

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) reported international air passenger demand in the Asia Pacific "plunged" in Feb-2020, due to the "deepening public anxiety about the COVID-19 pandemic and the abrupt imposition of travel restrictions across the world causing widespread disruptions to airline operations". RPKs declined 34.8% year-on-year, while capacity (ASKs) fell 20.6%. As a result, the average international passenger load factor tumbled by 14.4pp to 66.6%. AAPA director general Andrew Herdman said: "Asian airlines saw passenger demand for international air travel demand plunge in February as a result of the rapid spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Overall, for the first two months of the year, the number of international passengers travelling on Asian airlines fell by 21% to 50 million passengers." [more - original PR]

