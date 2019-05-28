AAPA: Asia Pacific pax growth 'relatively encouraging' in Apr-2019, demand to remain 'firm'

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) reported (27-May-2019) "moderate" growth in international passenger numbers for Asia Pacific airlines of 3.7% year-on-year in Apr-2019. AAPA stated continued growth in international air passenger markets is supported by ongoing expansion in the global services sectors. Promotional airfare campaigns also supported travel markets. AAPA director general Andrew Herdman commented: "Growth remained relatively encouraging in air passenger markets, with sustained demand in regional economies". He added: "The current trade tensions and further erosion in business confidence could undermine growth prospects going forward, even though demand for international air travel is expected to remain relatively firm. The region's airlines are proactively exploring new opportunities for growth, whilst carefully managing capacity expansion and implementing measures to contain costs in a bid to navigate successfully through the ongoing challenges". [more - original PR]