AAPA: Asia Pacific cargo volumes drop in Apr-2019 due to trade tensions and production declines

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) reported (27-May-2019) Asia Pacific air cargo volumes "contracted further", with a "steep" 9.1% year-on-year decrease in Apr-2019, following "disruptions to global supply chains amid heightened trade tensions, particularly between the United States and China". AAPA stated further declines in new export orders affected trade activity, noting the fall in air shipment volumes coincided with production declines in the region's technology equipment sectors. AAPA director general Andrew Herdman commented: "Since the last quarter of 2018... air cargo volumes have recorded declines as unresolved disputes and the imposition of trade tariffs led to a marked slowdown in international trade flows". [more - original PR]