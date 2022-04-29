Become a CAPA Member
29-Apr-2022 10:54 AM

AAPA: Asia Pacific cargo demand drops in Mar-2022 after 14 months of growth

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) reported (27-Apr-2022) air cargo markets "dipped slightly" in Mar-2022. Demand in international FTKs decreased 1.3% year-on-year, marking the first decline after 14 consecutive months of growth. However, this was mitigated by strong demand from major economies. Growth in commercial passenger operations helped drive a 5.1% increase in freight capacity, resulting in a 4.5pp decrease in the average international freight load factor to 70.4%. AAPA stated: "Rising headwinds on multiple fronts dampened trade activity" in Mar-2022, highlighting disruptions and congestion at major ports in China and international trade sanctions related to the Ukraine-Russia conflict. [more - original PR]

