Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) reported (26-Jul-2017) the following international traffic highlights for its member airlines in Jun-2017:

Passengers: 25.2 million, +4.4% year-on-year;

Passenger traffic: +8.1%;

Capacity (ASKs): +7.1%;

Passenger load factor: 79.4%, +0.7ppt;

Cargo traffic (FTKs): +10.0%;

Cargo load factor: 66.2%, +3.1ppts. [more - original PR]