AAPA: Asia Pacific airlines profitability sustained in 2016

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines reported (18-May-2017) the following preliminary financial highlights for member airlines in 2016:

Operating revenue: USD165.3 billion, -0.3% year-on-year; Passenger: USD126.4 billion, -0.2%; Cargo: USD16.2 billion, -9.8%;

Operating costs: USD151.8 billion, stable; Fuel: USD33.7 billion, -16.8%; Non-fuel: USD118 billion, +6.1%;

Net profit: USD6.9 billion, stable;

International RPKs: +6.4%;

International FTKs: +1.3%;

Passenger yield: USD 7.9 cents, -5.5%;

Cargo yield: USD 22.9 cents, -11.0%. [more - original PR]

AAPA: "Continued growth in passenger demand and the pickup in air cargo markets, with significantly higher load factors during the first quarter, give some cause for optimism for the remainder of this year. However, the operating environment remains challenging, against a backdrop of stiff competition, higher oil prices and other cost pressures," Andrew Herdman, Director General. Source: Company statement, 18-May-2017.