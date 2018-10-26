Become a CAPA Member
26-Oct-2018 10:36 AM

AAPA: Asia Pacific airlines expect continued growth in air travel demand

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) director general Andrew Herdman said (25-Oct-2018) global business confidence "remains relatively firm, but may be undermined by uncertainty about emerging geopolitical risks and policy responses to escalating trade disputes". Asia Pacific airlines "expect continued growth in air travel demand in the coming months" said Mr Herdman, while air cargo demand is "also being supported by further growth in e-commerce". [more - original PR]

