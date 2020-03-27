AAPA: Asia Pacific air cargo demand 'held up remarkably well' during Feb-2020

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) reported (26-Mar-2020) air cargo demand "held up remarkably well" during Feb-2020, despite the effects of extended factory closures and lockdowns in China due to the coronavirus crisis crippling the supply and distribution of manufactured goods nationwide and related international trade flows. These declines were partly offset by higher demand for air shipments of intermediate goods, including pharmaceutical and food supplies, within the region. Asia Pacific airlines reported a 3.0% year-on-year decline in international air cargo FTKs, and freight capacity (AFTKs) fell by 13.5%, with belly-hold capacity declining in tandem with the progressive cuts in the number of passenger flights over the course of the month. As a result, the average international freight load factor increased by 6.5pp to 60.3% for the month. [more - original PR]