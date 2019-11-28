Become a CAPA Member
28-Nov-2019 10:28 AM

AAPA airlines handle 312m pax over first 10 months of 2019, cargo down 5.6%

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) reported (27-Nov-2019) its member airlines handled 312 million passengers over the first 10 months of 2019, an increase of 4.3% year-on-year. Air cargo volumes declined 5.6%. AAPA director general Andrew Herdman said air cargo was affected by "trade tensions and geopolitical risks dampening business sentiment and export orders". Mr Herdman also noted that: "Against a backdrop of a slowing global economy and intense competition, Asian airlines face continued pressure on margins", and the region's carriers "remain pro-active in identifying measures to control costs in order to maintain overall profitability, and are adjusting their route networks to better match demand". [more - original PR]

