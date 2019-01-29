AAPA: Airfreight demand growth eases in 2018, business confidence weakening

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) reported (28-Jan-2019) air cargo demand growth eased in 2018, following a "strong" 2017, which reflected "slowing export activity amid increasing uncertainty over international trade policies". International FTKs increased 3.9% year-on-year in 2018, "moderating somewhat" compared with 9.6% growth in 2017. Capacity outgrew demand with 6.6% growth, resulting in a 1.6ppt decrease in load factor to 63.3%. AAPA director general Andrew Herdman said cargo yields "firmed slightly" and described demand growth in 2018 as "encouraging", but added: "Growth slowed significantly in the closing months of the year as business confidence in the global manufacturing sector weakened in response to trade policy tensions". [more - original PR]