AAPA: Air travel recovery requires international coordination

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) reported (27-Apr-2020) government and industry collaboration is critical for rebuilding confidence, and the early restart of aviation will spur global recovery from the coronavirus crisis. AAPA said recovery will be led by domestic travel, followed by regional and intercontinental services as governments progressively remove restrictions. However, while new national health security protocols may be sufficient to restart domestic travel, a separate framework will be needed for international air travel. AAPA reported part of the response will be to reassure travellers that appropriate measures have been put in place to safeguard their journey and more broadly facilitate cross-border travel. [more - original PR]