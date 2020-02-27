AAPA: 2020 started well but coronavirus is expected to lead to billions in lost revenue

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) director general Andrew Herdman said (26-Feb-2020) 2020 "started on a positive note, with further growth in demand for air travel" over Jan-2020. However the "renewed optimism was short-lived" and the industry is "now in uncharted territory with the COVID-19 outbreak having had a very significant economic and social impact, leading to sharp falls in China-related traffic and wider effects on Asia Pacific travel and tourism markets, as well as severely disrupting global manufacturing supply chains." Mr Herdman added that airlines have responded to the sharp falls in demand by reducing the number of flights operated across route networks whilst striving to maintain international connectivity. From a business perspective, the impact of reduced demand is "expected to lead to billions of dollars in lost revenue, mainly suffered by Chinese carriers and other Asia Pacific airlines". Mr Herdman said airlines are "therefore focusing closely on making associated cost reductions and conserving cash resources in order to survive the current downturn, whilst remaining ready to respond positively as and when the situation shows signs of improvement". [more - original PR]