AAK: No reason for Kazakh carriers to be included in EU ban list

Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan (AAK) announced (25-Jun-2020) the European Commission's (EC) Flight Safety Committee decided there is no reason to include Kazakhstan's carriers in the list of air carriers banned from operating in European Union. The decision was reached on the basis of a report on aviation safety submitted by Kazakhstan and discussed between the parties. Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee and AAK plan to implement a joint project with EC and EASA to increase the level of aviation safety by ensuring the system for aviation oversight is consistent with European standards. Kazakhstan also plans to obtain US FAA category 1 rating for air services to US. [more - original PR]