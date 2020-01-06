Become a CAPA Member
6-Jan-2020 3:05 PM

AAI: Indian airports handle 31.2m pax in Nov-2019

Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported (30-Dec-2019) the following traffic highlights for Nov-2019:

  • Passengers: 31.2 million, +9.2% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 25.2 million, +10.5%;
    • International: 6.1 million, +4.0%;
  • Cargo: 279,577 tonnes, -3.7%;
    • Domestic: 111,994 tonnes, -0.9%;
    • International: 167,583 tonnes, -5.5%;
  • Aircraft movements: 227,930, +3.7%;

