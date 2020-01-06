6-Jan-2020 3:05 PM
AAI: Indian airports handle 31.2m pax in Nov-2019
Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported (30-Dec-2019) the following traffic highlights for Nov-2019:
- Passengers: 31.2 million, +9.2% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 25.2 million, +10.5%;
- International: 6.1 million, +4.0%;
- Cargo: 279,577 tonnes, -3.7%;
- Domestic: 111,994 tonnes, -0.9%;
- International: 167,583 tonnes, -5.5%;
- Aircraft movements: 227,930, +3.7%;
- Domestic: 189,221, +4.1%;
- International: 38,709, +1.8%. [more - original PR]