3-Dec-2019 12:27 PM
AAI: Indian airports handle 29.6m pax in Oct-2019
Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported (29-Nov-2019) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2019:
- Passengers: 29.6 million, +2.9% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 23.9 million, +2.7%;
- International: 5.7 million, +3.7%;
- Cargo: 300,396 tonnes, -6.5%;
- Domestic: 130,783 tonnes, +1.8%;
- International: 169,613 tonnes, -11.9%;
- Aircraft movements: 230,922, +2.0%;
- Domestic: 192,250, +1.8%;
- International: 38,672, +3.0%. [more - original PR]