Become a CAPA Member
Loading
3-Dec-2019 12:27 PM

AAI: Indian airports handle 29.6m pax in Oct-2019

Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported (29-Nov-2019) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2019:

  • Passengers: 29.6 million, +2.9% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 23.9 million, +2.7%;
    • International: 5.7 million, +3.7%;
  • Cargo: 300,396 tonnes, -6.5%;
    • Domestic: 130,783 tonnes, +1.8%;
    • International: 169,613 tonnes, -11.9%;
  • Aircraft movements: 230,922, +2.0%;

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More