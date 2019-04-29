29-Apr-2019 12:31 PM
AAI: India pax down 1% to 28.2m in Mar-2019
Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported (26-Apr-2019) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2019:
- Passengers: 28.2 million, -1.1% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 22.3 million, -1.5%;
- International: 5.9 million, +0.6%;
- Cargo: 308,408 tonnes, +2.0%;
- Domestic: 113,223 tonnes, +6.0%;
- International: 195,185 tonnes, -0.1%;
- Aircraft movements: 213,136, -0.1%;
- Domestic: 175,395, stable;
- International: 37,741, -1.0%. [more - original PR]