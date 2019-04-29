Become a CAPA Member
AAI: India pax down 1% to 28.2m in Mar-2019

Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported (26-Apr-2019) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2019:

  • Passengers: 28.2 million, -1.1% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 22.3 million, -1.5%;
    • International: 5.9 million, +0.6%;
  • Cargo: 308,408 tonnes, +2.0%;
    • Domestic: 113,223 tonnes, +6.0%;
    • International: 195,185 tonnes, -0.1%;
  • Aircraft movements: 213,136, -0.1%;

