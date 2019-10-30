30-Oct-2019 10:45 AM
AAI: India handles 27.8m pax in Sep-2019, up just 0.2%
Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported (29-Oct-2019) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2019:
- Passengers: 27.8 million, +0.2% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 22.3 million, +0.2%;
- International: 5.4 million, +0.2%;
- Cargo: 284,244 tonnes, -5.8%;
- Domestic: 117,779 tonnes, +2.9%;
- International: 166,465 tonnes, -11.1%;
- Aircraft movements: 213,224, -1.2%;
- Domestic: 176,023, -1.6%;
- International: 37,201, +0.7%. [more - original PR]