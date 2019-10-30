Become a CAPA Member
30-Oct-2019 10:45 AM

AAI: India handles 27.8m pax in Sep-2019, up just 0.2%

Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported (29-Oct-2019) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2019:

  • Passengers: 27.8 million, +0.2% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 22.3 million, +0.2%;
    • International: 5.4 million, +0.2%;
  • Cargo: 284,244 tonnes, -5.8%;
    • Domestic: 117,779 tonnes, +2.9%;
    • International: 166,465 tonnes, -11.1%;
  • Aircraft movements: 213,224, -1.2%;

