8-Jun-2021 1:54 PM

AAI inaugurates Goa Dabolim Airport passenger terminal expansion project

Airports Authority of India (AAI), via its official Twitter account, announced (07-Jun-2021) it laid the foundation stone for the Goa Dabolim International Airport passenger terminal expansion project. The project will require an estimated investment of INR2 billion (USD27.5 million) to expand the terminal by 18,000sqm to 83,000sqm. This will create space for expanding security screening areas, installing additional X ray security screening devices and installing two additional aerobridges. Once works are completed, the terminal will be equipped to accommodate up to 13 million passengers p/a.

