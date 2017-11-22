Loading
AACO reports Arab air transport market grew 9.9% in 2016

Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO) reported (21-Nov-2017) the following statistics for 2016:

  • The Arab air transport market grew 9.9% year-on-year to 284 million passengers in 2016;
  • Passenger numbers at Arab airports increased 4.9% to 340.6 million;
  • Cargo handled at Arab airports increased 5% to 8.11 million tons;
  • AACO members served 421 destinations in 126 countries with 3991 average daily services, offering 847,571 daily seats on 1334 aircraft;
  • AACO members' operating revenues increased 6.4% to USD62 billion;
  • AACO members handled 217 million passengers in 2016, up 11.7%, and 6.5 million tons of cargo, up 2.6%;
  • The market share of LCCs reached 22.1% of total passenger numbers to, from and within the Arab world, compared to 4.6% in 2006. [more - original PR]

