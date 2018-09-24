24-Sep-2018 3:29 PM
AAAE: US FAA reauthorisation to keep AIP funding flat for five years
American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) outlined (21-Sep-2018) the following implications of the new, five year US FAA reauthorsaition bill for the Airport Improvement Programme (AIP):
- Funding: AIP funding kept flat at USD3.4 billion for the next five years;
- Additional funding: Final bill includes House language that authorises - but does not guarantee - more than USD1 billion annually for construction projects at airports smaller than large hubs;
- Cost free space: Permanently requires the FAA to pay for space the agency uses at airports;
- Local match: Maintains the 5% local match for multi phase projects at small airports that were underway before US Congress passed the last FAA bill;
- Grandfathered airports: Includes a proposal for the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to conduct a study on revenue diversion. Among other provisions, the proposal specifically calls for the GAO study to address "the level of revenue diversion" at grandfathered airports;
- Minimum entitlement: Includes two Senate provisions regarding minimum entitlement. One would allow certain airports to continue to receive the minimum entitlement even if boardings dip below 10,000 p/a. The other would allow commercial service airports with more than 8000 boardings p/a to receive USD600,000 in AIP entitlements;
- Flight Act: The FAA bill includes parts of a proposal that would ensure that any unused non-primary entitlements are reserved for general aviation airports;
- Cold weather states: The bill includes a Senate provision that would require the FAA to give priority consideration to construction projects in cold weather states;
- State Block Grant Programme: The final bill would increase the number of states allowed to participate in State Block Grant program from 10 to 20;
- Mothers' rooms and baby changing tables: Bill includes new AIP grant assurances that would require large and medium hub airports to install mothers' rooms in each of their terminals. The bill would also require those airports to have baby changing tables in one men's and one women's restroom in each terminal.