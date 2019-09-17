AAAE urges Congress to update PFC, citing airline baggage fee revenues

American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) urged (16-Sep-2019) US Congress to update its federal cap on local Passenger Facility Charges (PFC), after the US Department of Transportation released data showing airlines collected more than USD1.5 billion in baggage fees during 2Q2019. AAAE president and CEO Todd Hauptli stated the Congress must address the system which "puts airline profits in first class but leaves passengers and their needs in the last rows of coach". According to AAAE, more baggage and ticket fees were charged through airlines in 2018 than was collected by airports via the PFC in 2017 and 2018 combined. [more - original PR]