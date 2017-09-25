Revised travel ban restrictions by US Government to impact eight countries

American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) confirmed (22-Sep-2017) the US Government's updated travel ban will become effective 22-Sep-2017. Under the new legislation, travel restrictions will remain in place for citizens from Iran, Yemen, Somalia, Libya, and Syria that lack valid visas or travel documents. Beginning on 18-Oct-2017, travel restrictions will apply to citizens from Chad, North Korea and Venezuela. Travel by citizens of Sudan will no longer be restricted. US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) executive director Todd Hoffman noted that the Trump Administration does not anticipate any issues at airports or with air carriers due to the revised travel restrictions [more - original PR]