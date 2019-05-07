AAAE calls on US Congress to update federal cap on local airport user fees

American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) called (06-May-2019) on the US Congress to update the tax code and federal cap on local airport user fees to reflect the airlines' increased focus on bag fees and ancillary revenue. According to data released by the Department of Transportation's Bureau of Transportation Statistics, airlines collected more than USD1.2 billion in baggage fees during 4Q2018, bringing the total bag fee collections for the year to USD4.9 billion. Airlines collected another USD2.7 billion in reservation change and cancellation fees during 2018. AAAE president and CEO Todd Hauptli stated that while airlines are able to "pile up record fee collections from passengers for so called 'optional' services like taking a bag for a trip, they vigorously fight modest proposals that would upgrade airports and other aviation infrastructure". Mr Hauptli added the US Congress needs "to look past self serving airline rhetoric and make meaningful changes to boost airport infrastructure investments". [more - original PR]