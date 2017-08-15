AAAE to urge adoption of 'lengthy' FAA reauthorisation amid ATC corporatisation doubts

American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) confirmed (14-Aug-2017) plans to urge lawmakers to "pass a lengthy FAA extension instead" of the 21st Century Aviation Innovation, Reform and Reauthorization Act (21st Century AIRR Act), since "Congress is unlikely to wrap up the FAA bill" in Sep-2017. As previously reported by CAPA, US FAA's reauthorisation expires 30-Sep-2017. AAAE stated passing a long term extension would allow lawmakers to continue to debate the reauthorisation bill and allow the FAA to distribute AIP grants to airports on time. [more - original PR]