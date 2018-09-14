AAAA: 'Myth' that privatised ATC systems work well

Alliance For Aviation Across America (AAAA) stated (12-Sep-2018) it is a "myth" that privatised ATC systems "work well". AAAA stated European ANSPs are "plagued by massive delays and cancellations", while NAV CANADA's operations have seen Air Canada "recently... ranked last in on-time performance out of 72 global airlines that are tracked by AirHelp, a consumer advocacy group". AAAA also said NAV CANADA's ATC system has been "plagued with delays, staffing shortages and is still investing in radar technology". AAAA argues that US airline delays "have nothing to do with air traffic control", instead citing airline-controllable factors as the main reason. AAAA concluded: "Privatisation of air traffic control would not do anything to lessen delays and travel woes for passengers, as the causes of these delays have nothing to do with ATC. The simple truth is that bad policy proposals are nothing more than beating a dead horse and will never get better with age". [more - original PR]