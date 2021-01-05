AAA survey shows 52% of individuals discouraged to travel due to sudden border closures

Australian Airports Association (AAA) stated (23-Dec-2020) New South Wales' (NSW) Northern Beaches coronavirus cluster reinforced new research of 500 Australians, commissioned by the AAA, which shows more than half of Australians who are willing to travel intestate are discouraged from booking airfares due to the risk of sudden border closures, rather than the potential health risks. AAA research was conducted between 14-Dec-2020 and 18-Dec-2020 to individuals who travelled by aircraft "over the past few years", with key details including:

52% of respondents were discouraged from booking too far in advance because of border closures. Residents in Tasmania had the highest level of concern, at 64%, followed by South Australia at 61%;

45% of travellers were concerned by the health risk of travelling;

Seven out of 10 respondents said they would feel more comfortable travelling domestically if masks were mandatory. [more - original PR]