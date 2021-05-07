AA4P: Emirates selects a further three A380s for premium economy retrofit

Amedeo Air Four Plus (AA4P) reported (05-May-2021) Emirates Airline has identified three A380 aircraft from its existing fleet for premium economy upgrades. As previously reported by CAPA, Emirates president Tim Clark stated the premium economy offering is of high value to the airline and reported plans to continue retrofitting its existing fleet "at pace". The airline has 16 A380s in service with 102 grounded and five remaining on order, as recorded by the CAPA Fleet Database. [more - original PR]